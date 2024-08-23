SJ Suryah reveals unmade ‘Kushi 2’ with Pawan Kalyan

SJ Suryah, a prominent actor and director in the South Indian film industry, recently shared insights into an unmade sequel to the hit film Kushi. Known for his successful transition from directing to acting, Suryah has been in high demand with numerous projects in both Telugu and Tamil cinema.

During the promotions of his upcoming film Saripodha Sanivaram, Suryah revealed that he had pitched a story to Pawan Kalyan, which he envisioned as Kushi 2. The story, penned in phonetical Telugu by Suryah, was initially well-received by Pawan Kalyan, who showed interest in taking it forward after his ongoing projects. However, the actor later expressed reluctance, citing a shift in his focus away from love stories.

Reflecting on the situation, Suryah admitted to being disappointed by Pawan Kalyan's decision but respectfully disagreed with it. "I believe it could have been another blockbuster," he stated, acknowledging the star's change in perspective.

Saripodha Sanivaram, featuring Nani in the lead role, is set for release on August 29th, adding to Suryah's growing list of upcoming projects.