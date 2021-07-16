‘SK’ will be a thriller based film

Bharti Creations, Katherine Film Works and Mounika Productions collaborated for a film "SK". The film's Mahurat shot was done in Prasad Lab on Thursday.

Chiranjeevi Kunchal is playing the lead role and also whelming the film. Telugu Character artist Prudhvi Raj's daughter is playing the lady love interest of Chiranjeevi in the film.

Speaking on the occasion, Chiranjeevi said, "The film opens as a comedy and turns into thriller. It contains all commercial aspects. I am happy that another film is about to start when my first movie 'GF' is ready for release."