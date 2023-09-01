‘SK21’ finishes 75-day schedule in Kashmir

Live
Promising actor Sivakarthikeyan is busy with his next release “Ayalaan” which is a sci-fi thriller. The actor’s 21stfilm, tentatively titled “SK21,” is currently in the production stage, and it is being directed by Rajkumar Periasamy of “Rangoon” fame.
The latest update is that the film’s long Kashmir schedule has been wrapped up. The schedule went on for 75 days in Kashmir. The team celebrated the successful completion of this first schedule. The next schedule will be commencing soon in Chennai.
Sai Pallavi is the female lead in this flick. Kamal Haasan, R Mahendran, and Sony Pictures International Productions are producing the movie on a massive scale. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the tunes.
