Sling sparks panic, Megastar Chiranjeevi says no cause for concern

Concern rippled across fan circles when megastar Chiranjeevi was recently seen with his arm secured in a sling. Within hours, speculation snowballed online, with admirers fearing a serious injury and wondering whether it might affect his upcoming commitments. Instead of letting rumours spiral, the star chose to address the matter himself, taking to X with a clear and reassuring message.

In his note, Chiranjeevi explained that there was no alarming health issue — only a minor shoulder keyhole procedure. He emphasised that the surgery was precautionary and routine, and that his recovery has been smooth. The actor also expressed heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Nithin, acknowledging the surgeon’s skill and care in ensuring a comfortable experience.

“Several well-wishers have enquired about my health after noticing the arm sling. It was just a minor shoulder keyhole surgery. I am recovering well and already getting back to my routine. My heartfelt thanks to Dr. Nithin, one of the finest arthroscopy surgeons, for his care and expertise in making the procedure smooth and comfortable. Grateful for all your love, concern, and blessings ❤️,” reads Chiranjeevi’s statement.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi, who delivered a regional industry hit with ‘Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’, will next be seen in ‘Vishwambhara’. He is also all set to join hands with director Bobby for their second collaboration.