‘S/O (Son of)’ teaser unveiled; makers call it a powerful father-son drama

The teaser of S/O (Son of), produced by Sai Simhadri under the Sai Simhadri Sainma banner, was released on Friday, drawing attention for its intense theme and emotional undertone. Directed by Bathala Satish, the film features senior actor Vinod Kumar in a pivotal role, with Sai Simhadri playing the lead.

Speaking at the teaser launch, director Bathala Satish described the film as a significant comeback for Vinod Kumar. He stated that the film would stand out in the actor’s career, much like his memorable earlier works. Satish praised Vinod Kumar for fully trusting the narrative and delivering a powerful performance. He also revealed that Sai Simhadri returned from the United States after placing complete faith in the script and the director’s vision. According to Satish, the film strongly portrays the emotional and dramatic reasons behind a son filing a case against his father.

Actor-producer Sai Simhadri said the story deeply resonated with his personal life and his relationship with his father. He noted that the film blends excitement with strong drama and emotion, adding that it is a story every son should watch with his father. Calling the project an honest attempt, he said the teaser reflects exactly what the film promises. Sai Simhadri also expressed his admiration for Megastar Chiranjeevi and his wish to show the film to him.

Senior actor Vinod Kumar described S/O as a screenplay-driven film rooted in real-life father-son relationships. Praising director Satish’s narration and commitment, he expressed confidence that the film would connect with audiences. The event was attended by Chitra Seenu, Rishi, and other team members.