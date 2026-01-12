Sobhita Dhulipala calls ‘Cheekatilo’ a defining experience

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who will soon be seen in the crime suspense drama Cheekatilo, has shared insights into her role as Sandhya, calling the experience deeply fulfilling and creatively enriching. The Prime Video original is set to premiere on January 23 and promises an intense, edge-of-the-seat narrative rooted in Hyderabad.

Speaking about her character, Sobhita described Sandhya as a strong-willed and independent young woman who fearlessly stands by her beliefs despite resistance. “Sandhya is front-footed, an independent thinker, and someone whose choices are driven by a certain stubbornness that comes from her past,” the actress said, adding that the role allowed her to explore emotional depth and conviction.

Sobhita also highlighted how portraying a character grounded in the by-lanes of Hyderabad and other Telugu localities made the process particularly seamless. Sharing a cultural background similar to the character, she felt a natural connection that enhanced her performance. Expressing gratitude, she acknowledged the dedication of the cast and crew, stating that everyone brought passion and sincerity to the set. She further noted that being part of a Prime Original project added to the significance of the experience.

Reflecting on her OTT journey from Made in Heaven to Cheekatilo, Sobhita termed it an intentional and inspiring progression. She emphasised the shared commitment to meaningful storytelling and pushing creative boundaries, and expressed excitement for audiences to witness a new side of her as Sandhya.

Set in Hyderabad, Cheekatilo follows Sandhya, a true-crime podcaster who uncovers the city’s darkest secrets while pursuing the truth. The series stars ViswadevRachakonda in the lead, alongside Chaitanya Visalakshmi, Esha Chawla, Jhansi, Aamani, and Vadlamani Srinivas. Directed by Sharan Kopishetty and produced by D. Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions Pvt. Ltd., the thriller premieres exclusively on Prime Video on January 23.