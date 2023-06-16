Sobhita Dhulipala turns make-up artist on ‘The Night Manager: Part 2’ sets

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who is gearing up for the release of her streaming show 'The Night Manager: Part 2', did her own make-up on the sets of the show after her make-up artiste was unavailable on a particular day.

The actress was shooting with the unit in the middle of the desert when her make-up artiste informed the actress of the former's kids' birthday the next day.

Recollecting the incident, the director of the show, Sandeep Modi said: "Shooting for a show like The Night Manager was packed with challenges and tough sequences. One of the most difficult shoots was in Rajasthan in the middle of the desert. The sun was burning over our heads and we had to shoot for long hours. We could not finish Sobhita's shoot because of the extreme heat and we wanted her to stay back another day."

He further mentioned: "She willingly cancelled her professional commitments for the next day and decided to stay back to complete filming. But there was another problem. Her make-up artist had her kids' birthday the next day. She was feeling gutted missing it. When Sobhita found out she sent her away and decided to do her own makeup for the shoot. It is incredible how she was so empathetic to not just balance the shoot but also her team. Our respect for Sobhita as an artist and as a human grew immensely that day."

The show, which is an Indian streaming adaptation of John le Carre's eponymous novel, also stars Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead along with Tillotama Shome.