‘Sodara’ promises laughter and heartfelt emotions: Sampoornesh Babu returns in a new avatar

Sampoornesh Babu, known for his eccentric and entertaining roles, is back with a refreshing twist in Sodara, a family drama revolving around the bond between two brothers. Directed by Man Mohan Manem Palli and produced by Chandra Chagandla under the Can Entertainments banner, the film stars Sampoornesh as the elder sibling and Sanjosh as the younger brother. Sodara is set for release on April 25.

At a recent press interaction, Sampoornesh revealed, “This is a heartfelt story about sibling love. My character reminded me of my real-life elder brother. I even paused other shoots to maintain the emotional continuity of the role.” While he assured fans there’s humor, he emphasized that the film leans more into sentiment and family values.

Sampoornesh added that though audiences keep asking for a Hrudaya Kaleyam-like film, he hasn’t come across a script that tops its comedy. He also revealed his upcoming projects, including a web series Super Subbu, and expressed his desire to play intense roles in the future.

Co-star Sanjosh, who plays the younger brother, called the film a “bromantic” emotional drama and praised the authentic portrayal of familial bonds. “This movie will make you laugh and cry. It’s not just entertainment—it’s a reflection of today’s lost sibling connections,” he said.

With veteran actor Babu Mohan playing their father, Sodara promises a wholesome cinematic experience, blending humor with heartwarming drama aimed at reconnecting audiences with the essence of family.