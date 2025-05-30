Live
‘Somo Ironic Art Creations’ makes a grand entry into Tollywood
As Tollywood continues its dynamic rise on the global cinematic map, a fresh and promising production house, Somo Ironic Art Creations, has officially entered the scene. The launch of the company’s logo on Thursday marked a significant step, signaling its intent to contribute meaningfully to the industry’s evolving landscape.
J.J., the driving force behind the banner, expressed heartfelt enthusiasm during the event. “I am thrilled to embark on this journey as a producer in Tollywood. The industry has extended a magnificent welcome to newcomers like us. We’ve received immense support and guidance from seasoned professionals, and our registration with the Film Chamber has further strengthened our foundation,” he shared.
The newly unveiled logo, which symbolically represents 'light,' reflects the company’s mission to spread creativity and innovation. Designed with care, it emphasizes mutual collaboration and growth — core values the team aims to uphold as they venture into filmmaking.
J.J. added, “Launching the logo today is a proud and emotional moment. Our vision is to foster fresh talent and bring compelling, original stories to the screen. We're excited to announce that a major film under our banner will begin production soon.”