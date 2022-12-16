Sonakshi Sinha named PETA Person of the Year 2022

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who was most recently seen in the film 'Double XL' and will be seen in OTT series 'Dahaad', has been named PETA's 2022 Person of the Year.

The animal rights non-profit organisation has conferred upon her the title in order to celebrate her actions to help spare the lives of animals killed for fashion and her strong advocacy for dogs and cats in need.

This year, Sinha appeared in a campaign against the use of animal leather for PETA India, in which she brandished a bag dripping with blood to raise awareness of the more than 1.4 billion cows, sheep, goats, dogs, cats, and other animals who are killed in horrific ways to be turned into leather accessories for the end user. She advocates for animal- and Earth-friendly vegan leather which are made from pineapple leaves, cork, fruit waste, and mushrooms.

"Exploited animals have a hero in Sonakshi Sinha," said PETA India Vice President of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera.

"Whether she is inspiring vegan fashion, encouraging dog adoption from shelters, or helping fight crimes against animals, PETA India recognises Sonakshi for being an animal rights powerhouse."

Past recipients of PETA India's Person of the Year Award include former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan, cricketer Virat Kohli, comedian Kapil Sharma; and actors Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone, R. Madhavan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Hema Malini, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.