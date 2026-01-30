Sonal Chauhan embraces summer vibes

Sonal Chauhan, who carved a strong niche for herself in Telugu cinema, continues to enjoy a loyal fan following despite being away from the big screen in recent years. Widely admired as a glamour icon with solid commercial success, the actress has remained a familiar and popular name in Tollywood.

She made her Telugu debut in 2008 with Rainbow and went on to establish a successful association with Nandamuri Balakrishna through films such as Legend, Dictator, Ruler, and F3: Fun and Frustration.

Her most recent Telugu appearance was a brief cameo in Adipurush (2023). Although Sonal has not signed a new Telugu project in the last three years, she has stayed closely connected with fans through social media and public appearances.

Recently, the actress shared a series of beachside pictures that instantly grabbed attention. As summer sets in, Sonal perfectly captured the season’s carefree mood.

Her relaxed poses, confident body language, and effortless styling reflected a calm, breezy charm. With minimal fuss and natural expressions, the pictures radiated fresh summer energy and showcased her timeless appeal.

Looking ahead, Sonal Chauhan is preparing to turn a new page in her career. She has officially joined the cast of Mirzapur: The Film, the much-anticipated big-screen extension of the popular crime series.

Slated for a 2026 release, the project marks her entry into the Mirzapur universe, adding a fresh dimension to her evolving film journey.











