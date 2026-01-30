  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
Entertainment

Sonal Chauhan embraces summer vibes

  • Created On:  30 Jan 2026 1:36 PM IST
Sonal Chauhan embraces summer vibes
X

Sonal Chauhan, who carved a strong niche for herself in Telugu cinema, continues to enjoy a loyal fan following despite being away from the big screen in recent years.

Sonal Chauhan, who carved a strong niche for herself in Telugu cinema, continues to enjoy a loyal fan following despite being away from the big screen in recent years. Widely admired as a glamour icon with solid commercial success, the actress has remained a familiar and popular name in Tollywood.

She made her Telugu debut in 2008 with Rainbow and went on to establish a successful association with Nandamuri Balakrishna through films such as Legend, Dictator, Ruler, and F3: Fun and Frustration.

Her most recent Telugu appearance was a brief cameo in Adipurush (2023). Although Sonal has not signed a new Telugu project in the last three years, she has stayed closely connected with fans through social media and public appearances.

Recently, the actress shared a series of beachside pictures that instantly grabbed attention. As summer sets in, Sonal perfectly captured the season’s carefree mood.

Her relaxed poses, confident body language, and effortless styling reflected a calm, breezy charm. With minimal fuss and natural expressions, the pictures radiated fresh summer energy and showcased her timeless appeal.

Looking ahead, Sonal Chauhan is preparing to turn a new page in her career. She has officially joined the cast of Mirzapur: The Film, the much-anticipated big-screen extension of the popular crime series.

Slated for a 2026 release, the project marks her entry into the Mirzapur universe, adding a fresh dimension to her evolving film journey.




Tags

Sonal Chauhan Tollywood journeyBeachside photoshootTelugu cinema glamour iconAdipurush cameoMirzapur The Film cast
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Murders most foul: Stepfathers kill stepsons in Delhi-NCR in two separate incidents

Murders most foul: Stepfathers kill stepsons in Delhi-NCR in two separate incidents

National News

More
Share it
X