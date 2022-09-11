Sonal Chauhan undergoes intensive training for ‘The Ghost’

Turning into India's very own Lara Croft, Sonal Chauhan is all set to woo the audience as an Interpol officer in Akkineni Nagarjuna's upcoming film, 'The Ghost'. Sources said that the actress, who plays tough cop Priya in the film, has been undergoing intense training to get under the skin of her character.



Apart from training for the action sequences, the actress has also been working on her fitness and flexibility for the high octane stunts.

Pointing out that she has been putting in hours of practise at the shooting range, sources claim that Sonal also suffered injuries during her intensive preparations.

However, the injuries don't seem to have slowed her down or stopped her! A video of the actress training for her role is now out and is generating a lot of interest among fans.

'The Ghost' has been amongst the most anticipated films ever since its announcement. Sonal Chauhan will be seen alongside Nagarjuna for the very first time in her career and the glimpses of the two in the trailer has already generated much curiosity among fans.