Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Create A Special Art Piece And Announce The Birth Of Their Little Prince

It is all known that Bollywood's power couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are blessed with a baby boy on 20th August, 2022. They announced this special news through social media by dropping a unique art-piece. They also shared a special note and overwhelmed with congratulatory messages from their fans and co-stars. Off late, Sonam once again shared the special art-piece and decoded the meaning behind it…



Her post reads, "For this momentous occasion in our life @anandahuja and I wanted @rithikamerchant to create a special art piece to announce the birth of our baby boy. And we couldn't be more ecstatic with it. In this Art piece Rithika refers to the universal concepts of a union between the Sky Father and the gentle, attentive and watchful Earth Mother, represented here by the Eagle and the Deer respectively. Eagles or hawks are associated with fatherhood and otherworldly creation (the overarching concept of the Dyeus Pita/Sky Father). Deer are associated with motherhood.They are gentle, attentive and watchful creatures. They are always on guard and can move, adapt, and survive even in the most challenging conditions. Ever since the early Neolithic, when the earth was much colder and reindeer more widespread, the female reindeer was venerated by northern people. She was the "life-giving mother", the leader of the herds upon which they depended for survival, and they followed the reindeer migrations for milk, food, clothing and shelter. She was a revered spiritual figure associated with fertility, motherhood, regeneration and the rebirth of the sun."

Even the creator Rithika Merchant and dropped the special art-piece and congratulated Sonam and Anand Ahuja… "Specially commissioned for Sonam and Anand on this special occasion, Rithika Merchant refers to the universal concepts of a union between the Sky Father and gentle, attentive and watchful Earth Mother, represented in this work tiltled "Nova" by the Eagle and the Deer respectively.

Congratulations to @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja on their new arrival!

This is the announcement poster of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja… Take a look!

Along with sharing the beautiful note, Sonam and Anand accompanied the post with Bob Marley's song "Three Little Birds…" and a blue heart emoji.

The note reads, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."

Well, Sonam and Anand tied a knot in 2018 and are blessed with their first child. They shared their pregnancy good news early this year and Sonam also treats her fans by sharing her pregnancy pics on social media frequently!