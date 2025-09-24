Live
- Self-reliance in rare earth element production key for development, national security in India: President
- Technology sovereignty will shape geopolitical power: Jitendra Singh
- Women in Varanasi promote 'I Love Mahadev' tattoos amid rising tensions
- US pharma tariffs a headline risk for Sun Pharma: Report
- SVS Doctors Use Advanced Bronchoscopy to Save 3-Year-Old Boy
- Centre plans to borrow Rs 6.77 lakh crore in 2nd half of 2025-26
- Gram Pradhans shared their transformative journeys with the Chief Minister
- Meaningful House debates key to public trust in democracy: Om Birla
- Trump’s tariff hike won't impact India’s pharma sector due to generic drugs exemption
- Everyone is aware of our position on Kashmir: MEA after Turkey's Erdogan raises issue at UN
Sonam Kapoor’s elegance with cultural craft
Sonam Kapoor once again proved why she remains Bollywood’s ultimate style icon, even as her film appearances have become rare in recent years. At London Fashion Week, the actress made a graceful statement in a robe-style white outfit that was both delicate and dramatic. The flowing silhouette carried a relaxed charm, while textured patches of deep blue shimmer stood out like butterflies in motion, adding a striking artistic edge to her look.
Her jewellery perfectly complemented the ensemble. A necklace adorned with rich blue stones rested elegantly on her neck, paired with matching earrings that echoed the sparkle in her outfit. With her makeup kept soft and natural, and hair tied neatly back, Sonam let her attire and accessories do all the talking. The result was a look that radiated quiet strength—minimal yet powerful.
Though celebrated for memorable performances in Khoobsurat, Raanjhanaa, and Neerja, Sonam has stepped back from regular acting after embracing motherhood. Her last screen outing was Blind, where she played the role of Gia Singh. Yet, through her fashion-forward appearances, she continues to command attention. These latest pictures from London not only highlight her evolving style but also celebrate the craftsmanship of Rajasthan, reminding fans that Sonam Kapoor remains very much in the cultural conversation, with or without a film release.