Sonam Kapoor’s elegance with cultural craft

Sonam Kapoor once again proved why she remains Bollywood’s ultimate style icon, even as her film appearances have become rare in recent years. At London Fashion Week, the actress made a graceful statement in a robe-style white outfit that was both delicate and dramatic. The flowing silhouette carried a relaxed charm, while textured patches of deep blue shimmer stood out like butterflies in motion, adding a striking artistic edge to her look.

Her jewellery perfectly complemented the ensemble. A necklace adorned with rich blue stones rested elegantly on her neck, paired with matching earrings that echoed the sparkle in her outfit. With her makeup kept soft and natural, and hair tied neatly back, Sonam let her attire and accessories do all the talking. The result was a look that radiated quiet strength—minimal yet powerful.

Though celebrated for memorable performances in Khoobsurat, Raanjhanaa, and Neerja, Sonam has stepped back from regular acting after embracing motherhood. Her last screen outing was Blind, where she played the role of Gia Singh. Yet, through her fashion-forward appearances, she continues to command attention. These latest pictures from London not only highlight her evolving style but also celebrate the craftsmanship of Rajasthan, reminding fans that Sonam Kapoor remains very much in the cultural conversation, with or without a film release.