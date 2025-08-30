Soni Razdan: I become a little myopic when I get a script

Mumbai: Actress Soni Razdan, who essays the role of legendary Kashmiri singer Raj Begum in the recently released streaming film ‘Songs of Paradise’, has shared that she likes to focus on her part in the script, and by the virtue of it, she becomes “myopic” when it comes to her vision for the whole film.

The actress recently spoke with IANS during the promotional campaign of ‘Songs of Paradise’. The actress shares the character of Raj Begum with actress Saba Azad, as the latter portrays her younger version.

When asked how she planned on doing the character differently compared to Saba Azad’s interpretation, she told IANS, “I had no idea what Saba was doing and obviously being actors, at least me, I speak for myself, I become a little myopic when I get a script. I look at my role. So what Saba had was there, I read it, but then after that I forgot about it. I was focused on myself”.

‘Songs of Paradise’ is inspired by the life of Padma Shri awardee, Raj Begum, and the lead character is portrayed by Saba Azad and Soni Razdan across two time periods.

She further mentioned, “So, I would only look at my scenes and what was motivating my character, the emotional graph of my scene. So, I think that is what was my driving force. And so luckily for me also, Saba shot before I did. So, just two different time periods. So, we didn't have to shoot together. And then when I came in, Danish (the director) used to help me a little bit by telling me that, ‘Saba has done this, Sabha has done that’. So, that was helpful”.

“But most of the time, I think it came from the scene itself and the emotional graph of the scene and what I was doing with the other characters in the scene. That was really what pushed me to, and that was what gave me the characterization that finally did”, she added.

Presented by Excel Entertainment and produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production, ‘Songs of Paradise’ is available to stream on Prime Video.