Soorarai Potru Director Sudha Kongara Dedicated Her National Award To Her Father And Penned A Special Note…

It is all known that Suriya's Soorarai Potru movie bagged 5 prestigious National Awards and caught the attention of the film industry. Being the biopic of Simplifly Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath who made the way for common people to fly in a plane at a very low cost, Suriya also showcased his best on the big screens. This movie is also being remade in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar as the lead actor. After receiving 5 National Awards, the makers and the director Sudha Kongara are very happy. Off late, Sudha penned a heartfelt note on her Twitter page and dedicated her win to her father.



Soorarai Pottru has won 5 National Film Awards:

• Best Feature Film: Soorarai Potru

• Best Actor: Suriya for Soorarai Potru

• Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali

• Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara

• Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar

Along with sharing the note, she also wrote, "For the loved ones on land and in the skies...heartfelt thanks. #SooraraiPottru @Suriya_offl

@gvprakash @Aparnabala2 @rajsekarpandian @2D_ENTPVTLTD @nikethbommi @jacki_art @editorsuriya @PoornimaRamasw1 @deepakbhojraj @valentino_suren @gopiprasannaa".

Her note reads, "The journey of his film started with my dad passing away. The last image of my father that I carry is of him gesturing to me from his bed to come to him as I stood in the doorway. I went back and added this as a scene in Soorarai Pottru. As film makers I guess most of us are finally just greedy voyeurs looking for those moments in our lives to put into our films. Thank you dad for the many moments from our lives I've put into Soorarai Pottru. My only regret at this moment of winning the awards is you not being there to see it. Thank you to my guru. What am I Mani sir without all that you have taught me? A zero.Thank you Captain Gopinath and Suriya. To you sirs...one for entrusting me with his life story and other for living it on screen."

She also thanked her friends, audience and family for loving the movie…

Coming to the details of the Soorarai Potru movie, it is directed by Sudha Kongara and is bankrolled by Suriya and Guneet Monga under the 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment banners. This movie also had an ensemble cast of Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Mohan Babu, and Karunas. It movie was made taking the partly inspired events of GR Gopinath's life and showed off he struggled to make the common people travel in the airplanes at the mere cost of Re 1.

Soorarai Potru was released on Amazon Prime due to Covid-19 lockdown on November 12, 2020. This film received massive response and turned into the small screen blockbuster garnering millions of views in a short span of time. Suriya has dared to release his movie on the OTT platform and showed the way for all other producers too amid the pandemic time!