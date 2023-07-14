Kailas Sangeet Trust presents a soulful blend of Indian Classical Music “Saawan Aayo” 16th July from 5PM onwards at Ravindra Bharati, Lakdikapool, Hyderabad. The first segment introduces upcoming artistes - inaugural vocal concert by Priyanka Dutta accompanied by Harjit Singh Thakur on tabla and Upkar Godbole on Harmonium.

The second segment features eminent artistes of Indian classical music:

● Enthralling Sitar melodies by the highly acclaimed Anupama Bhagwat, accompanied by the dynamic tabla maestro Ojas Adhiya.

● Mellifluous Violin Recital by Ragini Shankar, accompanied by Abhishek Mishra on Tabla

● Finale: Sitar and Violin jugalbandi

Entry to this concert is free. This is the second such concert being organized by Kailas Sangeet Trust in Hyderabad, with support from the Government of Telangana and the Ministry of Culture, and a view to continuing this annual series in the long-term.

Kailas Sangeet Trust (KST) is a Bangalore-based non-profit organization, started in January 2019 to promote, preserve, and serve our rich heritage of Classical and Semi-Classical Music.

About the Artistes

Anupama Bhagwat is an internationally acclaimed, refreshingly versatile sitarist, has carved a niche in Indian Classical Music with a repertoire of global performances since 1995. Born in a family of musicians, she began her training in sitar in Bhilai at the age of nine and has acquired the finesse of the Gayaki Style while bringing out its lyrical beauty and subtly nuanced style - modeled upon the human voice with the emotive cadences of sitar. As one of the leading disciples of the legendary polymath and musical universalist Shri Acharya Bimalendu Mukherjee (himself a disciple of Late Ustad Enayat Khan of the Imdadkhani Gharana style), her sensitivity and erudition has taken her to the highest echelons of the modern genre, while remaining true to tradition. Accompanying Anupama on the tabla is the dynamic Ojas Adhiya who has played with the stalwarts of Indian classical music and also performed with the legendary group Shakti.

Ragini Shankar, born in a family with a musical lineage spanning seven generations, she began her training in Hindustani Classical Violin at the tender age of four with her illustrious grandmother, Padma Bhushan Dr N Rajam, and her exemplary mother Dr Sangeeta Shankar. Ragini’s concerts are marked by astounding accuracy, tonal quality & exceptional fingering and bowing techniques. A recipient of the distinguished Aditya Birla KalaKiran Award and the Jashn-e-Youngistan award presented by the Vice President of India, Ragini gave her first public performance at the age of eleven, in Bharat Bhavan Cultural Center, Bhopal. Thereafter she has performed in many prestigious music festivals all over India, North America, Europe, UK and South-east Asia. Ragini also gives lecture demonstrations and conducts workshops. Accompanying Ragini Shankar on the tabla is the brilliant young Abhishek Mishra of the Benares Gharana.