South Indian actors turn to Twitter to inform and entertain fans during the COVID-19 lockdown

As India continues to follow a nationwide lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the entertainment industry has come to a standstill, resulting in cancelled shoots and indefinitely postponed film releases. This crisis is challenging the ways in which actors connect with their fans.

Despite that, fans remain optimistic and are taking to Twitter to interact with their favourite actors. In return, South India's leading actors are leaving no stone unturned in reciprocating this affection. From Telugu cinema's megastars, Chiranjeevi (@KChiruTweets), Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh), Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) to Tamil cinema's pride Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth), prominent South Indian celebrities are Tweeting to engage with fans and encourage them to stay home and be safe. Actors are also making videos at home with song lyrics that urge people to isolate and stay safe amidst the COVID-19 crisis, several fans are joining the made-at-home video action on Twitter.

Chiranjeevi (@KChiruTweets) shares, "I owe everything to my fans and audiences. The possibility of directly interacting with them and sharing my thoughts through a platform like Twitter has often crossed my mind. But during these unprecedented times, I felt an urgent need to communicate directly with my fans and fellow Indians and this led me to join the platform in March, on the Telugu New year's day and the first day of the nationwide lockdown. During COVID-19, it has become more important than ever before to stay connected so that we can get through this pandemic together. Twitter is doing a great job of helping people do that."

The lockdown has merged the boundaries between professional and personal lives, and many actors are Tweeting snippets of precious moments spent with their families. In fact, Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) made his 'stay home, stay safe' appeal to fans by sharing a video of his daughter in which she talks about the precautionary measures that are necessary to fight coronavirus and flatten the curve.

Mahesh (@urstrulyMahesh) reveals, "Twitter has been one of my major sources of information and entertainment in these testing times. While I'm at home with my family, I'm glad that the service is letting me stay in touch with my fellows from the film industry as well as my fans. I believe that Twitter is a very powerful medium to stay informed and connected with what's happening in the world, especially, during a critical time like this."



Let's take a look at how Tollywood and Kollywood stars are striking the right chords with fans amidst the COVID-19 lockdown -

#QuarantineTime, Thala style: Father-son duo, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, make a smashing debut and return on Twitter

Chiranjeevi (@KChiruTweets) recently joined Twitter to connect with his fans on the service. His massive popularity on Twitter was evident in the way he was welcomed. He joined the service on the occasion of Ugadi and addressed his fans by wishing them and asking them to #StayHomeStaySafe.

#HappySarvariUgadi

DELIGHTED to directly engage with my beloved fellow Indians,Telugus & my dearest fans through a platform like this.This #NewYear's Day,let's resolve to defeat this global health crisis with awareness & responsibility. #UnitedAgainstCorona #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/Fb3Cnw4nHH — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 25, 2020

His son Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) followed suit and re-joined the service on his own birthday. Owing to his popularity among film enthusiasts, he was showered with loving birthday Tweets, and the only birthday gift that this star asked from his fans was their own safety.

I am amazed by all the heartfelt wishes pouring in since midnight! Love you all. 🤗

With all this, there's one gift that I'd like from you all. Please, please stay at home till the lockdown ends! That's the best gift you all can give me! :) #StayHomeStaySafe — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 27, 2020

Chiranjeevi (@KChiruTweets) too welcomed his son with a Tweet, "The cub follows the lion," he said.

Welcome @AlwaysRamCharan to the Twitter world. The cub follows the lion :) — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 26, 2020

Both the stars received a warm welcome by their south Indian film fraternity fellows.





Stars answer questions and entertain fans with made-at-home videos



A number of actors like Harish Kalyan (@iamharishkalyan), Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) and Arya (@arya_offl) have been fielding questions from fans during Twitter Q&As.

Hope everyone is home and safe! Let's have a chat session here at Twitter today at 8pm! Send in your Q's with #AskHarishKalyan 😊 pic.twitter.com/u2Mm1IXyga — Harish kalyan (@iamharishkalyan) April 8, 2020





I knew it was a very simple linear script. Karthik had a vision and I with my bit of experience tried not to make it not a usual villain. I treated the role as hero only. I believed I am the hero when am on screen https://t.co/3VywnF0NMp — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) April 1, 2020





Singing off will do this again soon!! Next time post questions on Video I'll shoot and post 👊✌️✌️ goodnight https://t.co/OMi785NIvG — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) April 9, 2020





Hi everyone 👋 This Evening at 05 30 pm I'll be doing a Twitter chat with you for a cause. Shoot ur questions with #AskArya 👍 See u all 🤗🤗#ArtFightsCovid#PlayItForward#ArtistsForElderly#StayHome@anilsrinivasan

Read more - pic.twitter.com/dnRfWX0y3M — Arya (@arya_offl) March 29, 2020

If that's not all, actors Chiranjeevi (@KChiruTweets), Sai DharamTej (@IamSaiDharamTej) and Nagarjuna (@IamNagarjuna) shot an entire music video while still at home. They recorded video messages from their respective homes, put them all together, and made a music video to spread the #IndiaFightsCorona message.

Chiranjeevi (@KChiruTweets) also encouraged people to shoot similar video messages at home and send him the footage so that he could feature some of those clips in the music video.

You too can shoot yourself singing the song on the phone at your homes & send the footage to us on creatives4ccc@gmail.com & we will edit & add you to the video. #StayHomeStaySafe

A #CoronaCrisisCharity initiative — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 29, 2020

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) too chose to share a musical message and Tweeted a Tamil Coronavirus awareness song titled UnnaiKaakum.

This is how celebrities spend time at home



Chiranjeevi (@KChiruTweets) recently shared a video of himself performing one of his #LockdownActivities - of keeping his residential premises clean.

Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) is looking at the brighter side and enjoying as much time as he can with this lovely family.



Self-care is a must, especially right now, and actor Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) clearly laid down the rules for this lockdown, "Your smile is the best make-up ever."

Your smile is the best make up ever! 😁

In these testing times, smile more, spread happiness, stay at home and practice social distancing.

I'm doing all of the above, what about you? #worldhappinessday pic.twitter.com/t7SpUz7UIe — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) March 20, 2020





Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal), like many of us, is making the most of this lockdown by spending time with her family and taking cooking lessons from her mother. She's also taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane, or so it seemed when she Tweeted some old photos with co-actor Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) on his birthday.

My first attempt ever at making this (if I may say so myself!) decadent, very punjabi #KhastaSamosa . Such fun learning the art of manoeuvring the dough into the perfect cones😍 under the fine tutelage (and very strict quality control) of my master chef mommy @vinayagg2060 pic.twitter.com/j0EqkPurjN — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 10, 2020





MAJOR THROWBACK (and how!) birthday boy @alluarjun bugsy, so good to see you become the amazing person that you are! ❤️ (It took me a while to hunt these pics down) @ashwinmawle @pnavdeep26 @shraddhadas43 remember this? :) :) pic.twitter.com/ghZ66NSqPY — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 8, 2020

Recently, actors Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth), Mohanlal (@Mohanlal), Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) and Arun Vijay (@arunvijayno1) wished their fans happiness and health on the Tamil New Year and urged them to stay safe.





இனிய தமிழ் புத்தாண்டு நல்வாழ்த்துகள் ❤Happy Vishu to you all🌸 May we help one another in every way we can during these testing times. We're forever indebted to the selfless service of the health care personnel, police n Anna's/Akka's who help us in keeping the city clean❤️ — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) April 14, 2020











