Special US medical team to attend to SP Balasubrahmanyam, singer recovers well

After a critical twist to his health condition two days ago, the condition of legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) has shown notable improvement. This has been confirmed by the medical team at Chennai-based MGM Healthcare. He is likely to be shifted to an exclusive ward for treatment in a day or two. A seven-member multi-speciality medical team is to attend to him from now on. Doctors say his body is responding well to treatment and the blood oxygen level has improved well.

Other than this, an international panel of medical professionals from Mayo Clinic, Minneapolis and the medical centre from University of Texas apart from doctors in Delhi and Mumbai are virtually providing consultation to the MGM medical panel.

Since August 5, after getting admitted with minor symptoms, over the past 10 days, the health bulletin of SPB has caused a lot of anxiety to his millions of fans and film industry bigwigs who have put out emotional messages seeking his early recovery. The Vice-President, M Venkaiah Naidu and the Tamil Nadu CM also made their enquiries on his health status, which makes his recovery a very keenly awaited one. His wife, Savitri too is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in the same hospital while S P Charan has put himself into quarantine voluntarily.