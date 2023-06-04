Live
- Two dead after a TATA ACE vehicle collided with a bus at Kondareddy circle in Pileru
- Hit Gujarati horror thriller ‘Vash’ set for Hindi remake with Ajay Devgn
- Massive Fire Breaks Out In Delhi's Jahangirpuri
- ‘Asur 2’ creator reveals show didn’t have writers’ room initially
- Arya shares interesting things about ‘Sarpatta Parambarai 2’
- Andhra Pradesh: Devotees rush continues at Tirumala amid weekend
- Bandi lists out top 10 jokes by KCR to people
- Andhra Pradesh: Light to Moderate rains predicted in state for three days amid surface trough
- Oxfam India To Offer Affected People Emotional Support And Counselling
- WFI Chief Brij Bhushan To Address Rally On June 11 In UP
‘Spider-Man’ actor praises SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’
Highlights
Young Hollywood actor Tom Holland is well-known for his portrayal of the superhero character “Spider-Man” in many Marvel movies
Young Hollywood actor Tom Holland is well-known for his portrayal of the superhero character “Spider-Man” in many Marvel movies. The actor recently made an interesting comment about SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus “RRR.”
In a recent interview with Indian media, Tom Holland, who is currently dating actress Zendaya, mentioned that he watched “RRR” recently and loved it. This statement brought joy to many “RRR” fans. Tom Holland was last seen in Uncharted, and he will next appear in Apple TV’s series The Crowded Room, scheduled to release on June 9, 2023.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS