'Spider-Man' actor praises SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR'

‘Spider-Man’ actor praises SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’
‘Spider-Man’ actor praises SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’

Young Hollywood actor Tom Holland is well-known for his portrayal of the superhero character “Spider-Man” in many Marvel movies

Young Hollywood actor Tom Holland is well-known for his portrayal of the superhero character “Spider-Man” in many Marvel movies. The actor recently made an interesting comment about SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus “RRR.”

In a recent interview with Indian media, Tom Holland, who is currently dating actress Zendaya, mentioned that he watched “RRR” recently and loved it. This statement brought joy to many “RRR” fans. Tom Holland was last seen in Uncharted, and he will next appear in Apple TV’s series The Crowded Room, scheduled to release on June 9, 2023.

