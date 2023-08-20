Sree Leela replaced Rashmika in Nithin-Venky Kudumula project!

It is a known fact that Nithin is doing a film in the direction of Venky Kudumula, who gave him one of the biggest hits of his career, “Bheeshma.” Well, the same trio of hero, heroine and director announced a new film with a bang.

Well, there was news that she walked out of the film but there was no confirmation about it. But the latest news is that the film’s new schedule started today in Hyderabad, and the happening heroine, Sreeleela has joined the sets.

This means that Rashmika is indeed out of the film finally.

The reasons for this are not known but Sreeleela has joined the team. The film is a romantic drama being made on a decent budget and Nithin will be seen in a crazy role.