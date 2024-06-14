Sree Vishnu shines in ‘Swag’ pre-teaser

Promising Telugu actor Sree Vishnu has once again joined forces with director Hasith Goli for the upcoming comedy caper, "Swag." The film features Ritu Varma in the lead role and promises to be an entertaining ride.

The makers have recently released a pre-teaser for "Swag," offering a glimpse into Sree Vishnu’s character, Bhavabuthi. The teaser showcases two distinct looks of the actor: one as an old man and the other as a king. Although the pre-teaser doesn’t reveal much about the plot, it successfully piques curiosity and sets the stage for what Hasith Goli has in store for the audience.

In addition to Sree Vishnu and Ritu Varma, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Meera Jasmine, Dakshina Nagarkar, Saranya Pradeep, Getup Srinu, Ravi Babu, and Goparaju Ramana in pivotal roles. The diverse cast suggests a rich tapestry of characters and comedic situations.

"Swag" is being produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, known for backing quality content. The music for the film is composed by Vivek Sagar, who has a reputation for delivering memorable soundtracks that complement the narrative.

With its intriguing pre-teaser and talented cast, "Swag" is shaping up to be a film to watch out for. The collaboration between Sree Vishnu and Hasith Goli, combined with the promising storyline and high production values, suggests that "Swag" will be a delightful addition to Telugu cinema’s comedy genre. The film is eagerly awaited by fans and is expected to release soon, with more teasers and trailers likely to build the excitement further.