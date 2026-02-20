Sree Vishnu’s ‘Mrithyunjay’ rescheduled, avoids direct clash with ‘Vishnu Vinyasam’

Actor Sree Vishnu is set for an interesting phase in his career as two of his upcoming films, Mrithyunjay and Vishnu Vinyasam, were initially heading toward a potential box-office clash. However, the makers of Mrithyunjay have now altered their release plans, narrowly avoiding a direct competition between the two projects.

Mrithyunjay, a crime thriller directed by Hussain Sha Kiran, an associate of filmmaker Sukumar, was earlier scheduled for a February 27 release. The latest update confirms that the film will now hit theatres on March 6, 2026. This shift creates a one-week gap between Mrithyunjay and Vishnu Vinyasam, instead of a direct face-off.

While the rescheduling avoids a same-day clash, the close release window is still expected to impact theatrical business, as both films target similar audiences and markets. Trade circles believe that such tight scheduling could influence collections, making it a crucial test for Sree Vishnu’s box-office pull.

Adding to the buzz, actress Reba Monica John plays a significant role in Mrithyunjay, bringing further attention to the project. The film is jointly produced by Lightbox Media and Picture Perfect Entertainment, while music is composed by Kaal Bhairava.

With two releases arriving within a short span, all eyes are now on whether Sree Vishnu can convert this unusual situation into a double success and strengthen his standing at the box office in 2026.