‘Sri Chidambaram’ teaser gets a grand launch

A new soulful love drama is all set to make its mark in Telugu cinema. Titled ‘Sri Chidambaram’, the film is presented by Chinta Varlakshmi under Sri Chakras Entertainment, with Chinta Vineesh Reddy and Chinta Gopal Krishna Reddy producing the film. Chinta Rajashekar Reddy serves as co-producer. Written and directed by Vinay Ratnam, the film features Vamsi Tummala and Sandhya Vasishta in lead roles.

The film’s teaser was unveiled at a grand event attended by notable guests including actor Satyadev, directors Vasishta and Venkatesh Maha. The teaser introduces viewers to a rustic village atmosphere, portraying a poetic love story woven with emotional depth. The central character, affectionately called Chidambaram by the villagers, raises curiosity with his mysterious personality and ever-present sunglasses—teasing an emotional secret behind his behavior.

Speaking at the launch, chief guest Satyadev praised the team, calling the film “a sincere attempt driven by storytelling rather than commercial intent.” He lauded director Vinay Ratnam’s vision and the performances of the lead pair. Director Vasishta and filmmaker Venkatesh Maha also expressed admiration for the young team’s passion and the natural beauty captured onscreen.

Producer Gopal Krishna Reddy said the film stays true to emotional storytelling, while debutant hero Vamsi Tummala described the project as a dream come true. Director Vinay Ratnam revealed he carried the story for two years before finding the right team to support his vision.

‘Sri Chidambaram’ promises to be an emotional journey backed by soulful music, picturesque visuals, and heartfelt performances. The release date will be announced soon.