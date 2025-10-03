Live
- Everyone knows the person behind Prajwal Revanna’s case: Deve Gowda
- Dhruv Jurel Shines with Maiden Test Century Against West Indies
- Natural consequence of Pakistan's oppressive approach: India on PoK protests
- Bollywood Actress Mouni Roy Grand launched of Kamal Lifestyle House by Kamal Watch Co. At Hitech City
- Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Box Office Day 1: ₹18.50 Cr
- RBI proposes easier rules for companies to raise foreign currency loans
- CM Yogi’s affectionate moments with children at Gorakhnath Temple
- The Yogi govt is giving daughters a new flight of self-reliance through ‘Driving my Dreams’
- Government committed to bring prosperity to people’s lives: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
- Golden Hour is important for reporting cybercrimes: CM Fadnavis
Sri Sai Shobhanachala Pictures launches first film with pooja ceremony
Sri Sai Shobhanachala Pictures marked the beginning of its debut production on Vijayadashami with a traditional puja ceremony in Hyderabad....
Sri Sai Shobhanachala Pictures marked the beginning of its debut production on Vijayadashami with a traditional puja ceremony in Hyderabad. Presented by NR Anuradha Devi, the muhurta shot was taken at the company’s Filmnagar office. Kalaratna Bhagiratha switched on the camera, while hero Abhiram gave the clap. The event was conducted under the guidance of veteran editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.
Producer Abhiram Reddy Dasari announced that regular shooting will commence after Diwali. The film, a youthful love thriller, is being crafted to connect with today’s audience, with the remaining cast to be finalized soon.
With story, dialogues, screenplay, and direction by Abhiram Reddy Dasari, the film has music by Mantra Anand and cinematography by Vijaya Bhaskar Saddala.