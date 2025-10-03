Sri Sai Shobhanachala Pictures launches first film with pooja ceremony

Sri Sai Shobhanachala Pictures marked the beginning of its debut production on Vijayadashami with a traditional puja ceremony in Hyderabad. Presented by NR Anuradha Devi, the muhurta shot was taken at the company’s Filmnagar office. Kalaratna Bhagiratha switched on the camera, while hero Abhiram gave the clap. The event was conducted under the guidance of veteran editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

Producer Abhiram Reddy Dasari announced that regular shooting will commence after Diwali. The film, a youthful love thriller, is being crafted to connect with today’s audience, with the remaining cast to be finalized soon.

With story, dialogues, screenplay, and direction by Abhiram Reddy Dasari, the film has music by Mantra Anand and cinematography by Vijaya Bhaskar Saddala.