Bill Gates to visit Secretariat on February 16

Vijayawada: Bill Gates, founder-chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, will visit Andhra Pradesh on February 16 along with a delegation from the Foundation.

During his visit, Gates will meet Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, deputy chief minister K Pawan Kalyan, and IT minister Nara Lokesh. Discussions are expected to focus on expanding ongoing collaborations in education, public health, and agriculture with the Foundation’s support.

Gates will arrive at the State Secretariat at 10 am and visit the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) centre to review the State’s use of technology in governance.

The Chief Minister will brief him on real-time governance initiatives and outcomes.

Later, the Chief Minister, ministers and senior officials will hold detailed discussions with the Foundation delegation. A presentation will be made on Swarnandhra Vision 2047, public health reforms, agricultural initiatives, and projects such as MedTech, Diagnostics Services, and Sanjeevani- the latter being implemented in collaboration with the Foundation.

The delegation will also visit a farm near Undavalli village in Amaravati, where Gates will review drone- and AI-assisted cultivation practices.