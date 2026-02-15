Budget aligns Swarna Andhra with Viksit Bharat vision: Dinakar

Vijayawada: Chairman of the Twenty Point Programme Implementation (Swarna Andhra Pradesh – Viksit Bharat) Lanka Dinakar on Saturday described the State’s 2026–27 Budget as a “roadmap for Swarna Andhra in partnership with Viksit Bharat,” aligning Andhra Pradesh’s growth with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national vision.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat, he said the Rs 3.32 lakh crore Budget presented by finance minister Payyavula Keshav balanced development and welfare “like two eyes.”

He highlighted Rs 8,365 crore under VBG–Ram G for rural asset creation (40 per cent state, 60 per cent Centre), Rs 53,915 crore capital expenditure for job creation, and major allocations for Visakha Economic Council, Rayalaseema horticulture hub, and key irrigation projects including Polavaram.

Dinakar said fiscal discipline was evident with the fiscal deficit reduced to 3.84 per cent of GSDP. He credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership for strengthening investor confidence and advancing Swarna Andhra.