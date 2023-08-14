Live
- BHIMRAO RAMJI AMBEDKAR. Great Son of India
- Indian-origin scientist makes plant-based meat more juicy with no fat
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Palak Purswani is 'finale ready'
- KCR announces " Independence Day " Gift to farmers
- Telangana Governor Extends I-Day greetings
- Jiya Shankar says her journey in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' was a mental roller coaster
- Sanjeevini-temple town’s own bright spot
- Netaji Suibhash Chandra Bose- Great Patriot and Champion of Indian Freedom struggle
- Nuggets which are most relevant today. Let’s ponder over it
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Alia Bhatt to attend grand finale, cheer for sister Pooja
Just In
Sridevi birth anniversary: Top 9 highest-rated titles of the actress on IMDb
Late actress Sridevi began her career as a child actor with the Tamil movie ‘Thunaivan’ in 1969 at the age of four.
Late actress Sridevi began her career as a child actor with the Tamil movie ‘Thunaivan’ in 1969 at the age of four. She then went on to star in over 300 films spanning numerous languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Some of her most popular performances were in ‘Himmatwala’, ‘Moondram Pirai’, ‘Mr. India’, ‘Chandni’, ‘English Vinglish‘and many more. In 2013, she was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour.
Here are Sridevi’s top 9 highest-rated titles on IMDb:
1) Moondram Pirai - 8.6
2) OlavuGeluvu - 8.4
3) Sadma - 8.3
4) Varumayin Niram Sigappu - 8.3
5) JagadekaVeeruduAthiloka Sundari - 8.1
6) KshanaKshanam - 8.1
7) PadaharellaVayasu - 8.1
8) Pathinaru Vayathinile - 8.0
9) English Vinglish - 7.8