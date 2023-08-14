  • Menu
Sridevi birth anniversary: Top 9 highest-rated titles of the actress on IMDb

Late actress Sridevi
Late actress Sridevi began her career as a child actor with the Tamil movie ‘Thunaivan’ in 1969 at the age of four.

Late actress Sridevi began her career as a child actor with the Tamil movie ‘Thunaivan’ in 1969 at the age of four. She then went on to star in over 300 films spanning numerous languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Some of her most popular performances were in ‘Himmatwala’, ‘Moondram Pirai’, ‘Mr. India’, ‘Chandni’, ‘English Vinglish‘and many more. In 2013, she was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour.

Here are Sridevi’s top 9 highest-rated titles on IMDb:

1) Moondram Pirai - 8.6

2) OlavuGeluvu - 8.4

3) Sadma - 8.3

4) Varumayin Niram Sigappu - 8.3

5) JagadekaVeeruduAthiloka Sundari - 8.1

6) KshanaKshanam - 8.1

7) PadaharellaVayasu - 8.1

8) Pathinaru Vayathinile - 8.0

9) English Vinglish - 7.8




