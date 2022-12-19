'Sridevi Chiranjeevi Lyrical Video From Megastar's 'Waltair Veerayya' Movie Is Out

How can we forget the evergreen pair Chiranjeevi and Sridevi? Their Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari movie is a classic hit and is one of the most-watched movies even now. Well, we can't witness their chemistry once again on the big screens but the latest song "Sridevi Chiranjevi…" from Waltair Veerayya movie will definitely make us reminisce the great actress. As promised the makers of this Chiranjeevi's most-awaited movie dropped the lyrical video of this song and made the day for the fans of Megastar…

Director Bobby shared the lyrical video on his Twitter page and treated the fans of Megastar… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "#SrideviChiranjeevi Appatlo aah combo ki Unna craze, Ippudu ee song lo unde Boss graceuu, rendu ever greenu Presenting the most beautiful song from #WaltairVeerayya ft. @KChiruTweets @shrutihaasan https://youtu.be/i9FEct8dCso Big hugs to @ThisIsDSP & @Sekharmasteroff".

Going with the lyrical video, it's just awesome and the lead pair looked amazing amid the picturesque snow backdrop. Chiru looked modish while Shruti owned a classy look with sarees. The song is shot at France amid minus degree temperature but it came out every well. Chiru also shared a small video earlier and shared a few instances of the song shoot.

Devi Sri Prasad's composition and lyrics are just next level while Jaspreet Jasz & Sameera Bharadwaj's crooning made the song instantly hit!

Casting Details Of Waltair Veerayya…

• Chiranjeevi

• Ravi Teja

• Shruti Haasan

• Bobby Simha

• Catherine Tresa

• Rajendra Prasad

• Vennela Kishore

This Bobby Kolli directorial is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Waltair Veerayya movie will hit the theatres on 13th January, 2023!

Well, Megastar also will next be seen in Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar movie. This film is being produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The regular shooting commenced a few days ago. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiru's sister in this movie!