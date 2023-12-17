Live
Srii Murali plays an intense cop in ‘Bagheera’
On the occasion of the Kannada actor Sri Murali's 42nd birthday, the makers have launched the teaser of ‘Bagheera’, which is an action-packed drama, promising a thrilling cinematic experience for the audiences. Sriimurali, who had made his debut in 2003 with a romantic film ‘Chandra Chakori’, will be seen playing the lead in ‘Bagheera’.
The one minute 26 second teaser begins with a tagline “When society becomes a jungle”. The video gives a glimpse of lead actor Srii Murali in an action-packed cop avatar. The adrenaline fuelled teaser gives us an insight into the world of the film and also introduces us to the raw and riveting drama that the film promises.
The film is directed by Dr Suri. Srii Murali was last seen in 2021 movie ‘Madhagaja’, also starring Ashika Ranganath, Jagapathi Babu, and Devayani. He also next has ‘Nande’ in his kitty.
Hombale Films is known for ‘KGF Chapters 1 and 2’, and ‘Kantara’. Their upcoming release is ‘Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire’, starring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel. They also have ’Tyson’ in the pipeline.