Srinu Vaitla discusses Gopichand's role and fresh approach in ‘Viswam’

The highly anticipated movie "Viswam" marks the first collaboration between director Srinu Vaitla and macho star Gopichand. Produced by TG Vishwa prasad under People Media Factory and Venu Donepudi Chitralayam Studios, the film is set for a grand release on October 11, just in time for the Dussehra celebrations. Recently, the movie’s teaser received a tremendous response, raising audience expectations for this high-budget entertainer.

Speaking about the film, Srinu Vaitla shared that both he and Gopichand had been wanting to work together for a long time, which led him to create "Viswam" with the actor in mind. "It took me eight months to develop the story in my style, and once everything aligned, Gopichand immediately agreed," said Vaitla. The film gained even more strength with the support of producers Vishwa prasad and Donepudi Chakrapani.

Vaitla described "Viswam" as a mix of action and hilarious entertainment, with the plot revolving around a crucial baby character. The movie features several shades of Gopichand’s character, which will keep audiences intrigued. "The role has many layers, and we gave audiences a glimpse to highlight its essence," Vaitla noted.

Addressing the challenges of filming, Vaitla mentioned that "Viswam" is a story with a vast span, which required careful market planning and strong producer support. He emphasized that despite taking a gap, he stayed updated with audience preferences, ensuring "Viswam" brings a fresh and engaging experience.

"Viswam" promises an emotional action-packed journey, highlighting the character 'Viswam' and the various people he meets. With Gopichand’s versatile performance and Vaitla’s signature blend of humor and action, the film aims to entertain audiences this festive season.