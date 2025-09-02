Srishti Jain on ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’ role: Learning the local dialect has been rewarding

Mumbai: Actress Srishti Jain learned the Benarasi dialect for her role in the upcoming show “Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan” and said that it was both challenging and rewarding.

While shooting in Varanasi’s lanes and ghats actress Srishti Jain went a step further to ensure her portrayal of Sahana feels rooted and real.

Speaking about her preparation, Srishti shared, “For me, Sahana is not just a character; she’s a daughter of Varanasi, and I wanted her voice to feel like it truly belongs here. Learning the local dialect has been both challenging and rewarding.”

The actress said that she worked closely with the dialect coach, who is from Varanasi.

“I worked closely with a coach, referred to videos, and our director, who hails from the region around Varanasi, helped me with the smallest details of pronunciation and tone.”

Srishti said that it helped her connect with the City Of Light, which is a central place in the traditions of pilgrimage, death, and mourning in the Hindu world. It is located in Uttar Pradesh.

“The process not only helped me sound authentic on screen but also deepened my connection with the city’s culture and people,” she said.

Talking about Varanasi, which is one of the world's oldest continually inhabited cities, the actress said: “Varanasi has an energy that seeps into you, and I wanted Sahana to carry that in every word she speaks.”

The upcoming fiction drama, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, is an emotional tale of a mother abandoned by her husband for not bearing a son, who chooses to raise her daughters with strength, grace, and dignity.

The show features names such as Shubhangi Latkar as Ganga Mai, alongside Srishti Jain as her eldest daughter Sahana, Amandeep Sidhu as Sneha, and youngest daughter Vaishnavi Prajapati as Soni, the show is set against the soulful backdrop of Varanasi.

“Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan” is all set to premiere soon, only on Zee TV.