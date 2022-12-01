SRK wraps up Saudi Arabia shoot schedule for 'Dunki'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has concluded the filming for his upcoming movie 'Dunki' in Saudi Arabia.

He posted a video from the shoot location on Instagram and thanked the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture and the film's team for making it a successful project.

In the video, SRK is seen in a black coat while also sporting black sunglasses to match with his attire. He appeared to be in the middle of the Arabian desert.

He said, "There's nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with Dunki here in Saudi."

The actor then thanked director Rajkumar Hirani along with the entire cast and crew members involved in the making of 'Dunki'. He added that it was "lovely" shooting 'Dunki' and further thanked the government for letting them film at the "spectacular locations" of their country.

He wrote: "A very big Shukran to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture, the team and all who made this shoot schedule of#Dunki so smooth..."

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Dunki' marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the director. It also has Taapsee Pannu. Earlier, the film's team was seen filming in London.

The project was initially announced in April, 2022.