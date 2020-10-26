SRK's dual role in Atlee's next?

Bollywood Superstar Shahrukh Khan who took a small break from the movies after the big failure of his recent outing 'Zero' has already announced three projects and his next with South Star Director Atlee is now grabbing the attention.

The combination of Kollywood director Atlee and Bollywood biggie SRK sure came out as a surprise for the audience. Touted to be a high octane action entertainer, the movie is likely to have some typical Atlee style action scenes. Now, an interesting update about the movie is doing rounds on the internet. SRK is going to play a dual role in the film and will appear in both father and son roles. The movie is going to be the third time SRK is going to attempt a dual role after Duplicate (1998) and Don (2006). It seems like SRK as father is going to appear as a RAW agent and the son SRK will grab the attention as a gangster.

Tentatively titled Sanki, the shooting of the movie will go on sets soon. More details regarding the project will get revealed very soon.