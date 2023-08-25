Sruthi Haasan shares an interesting update of Salaar

The highly anticipated pan-Indian film, “Salaar,’ featuring Prabhas in the lead and directed by Prashanth Neel, is set to make its global debut on September 28, 2023. Shruthi Haasan plays the love interest of the “Radhe Shyam” actor.

Shruthi Haasan shares an interesting update of the movie.She states that she has started dubbing for her role in “Salaar,” announcing it on her Instagram. On the other hand, there’s a buzz that Prabhas has finished his dubbing, although an official confirmation is pending.

“Salaar” also stars renowned actors like Jagapathi Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tinnu Anand, Eeshwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy. The movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, with music composed by Ravi Basrur.