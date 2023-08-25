Live
- PM Modi To Visit ISRO Scientists In Bengaluru After Historic Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Landing
- IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath behind land pooling scam, alleges former TDP MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana
- Aruna welcomes High Court verdict
- Blow to BRS as Telangana High Court nullifies another MLA’s win
- Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav apologises
- PM Modi's Exchange With Chinese President Jinping Contradicts Narratives On Meeting Intent
- Visakhapatnam: GVMC standing committee approves 30 agenda proposals
- Opposition Coalition 'INDIA Bloc' Set To Unveil Logo At Mumbai Meeting
- Yesteryear celebrities Abbas, Farzana in talks for Bigg Boss Telugu season 7
- Anantapur: Farmers plead for groundnut processing centres in Anantapur
Sruthi Haasan shares an interesting update of Salaar
The highly anticipated pan-Indian film, “Salaar,’ featuring Prabhas in the lead and directed by Prashanth Neel, is set to make its global debut on September 28, 2023. Shruthi Haasan plays the love interest of the “Radhe Shyam” actor.
Shruthi Haasan shares an interesting update of the movie.She states that she has started dubbing for her role in “Salaar,” announcing it on her Instagram. On the other hand, there’s a buzz that Prabhas has finished his dubbing, although an official confirmation is pending.
“Salaar” also stars renowned actors like Jagapathi Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tinnu Anand, Eeshwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy. The movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, with music composed by Ravi Basrur.
