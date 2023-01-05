SS Rajamouli Bags The Prestigious 'Best Director' Award At New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022…

In December, we witnessed Tollywood's best movie RRR getting nominated in various International Film Awards. Now, it's the time to celebrate as the New Year started off with ace director SS Rajamouli receiving the prestigious 'Best Director' award at New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022. It's a great start and even our dear Jakkanna was also very happy while receiving the award and showed off his gratitude by thanking the people who stood by his side in all ups and downs. He flew to New York along with his wife and son Karthikeya and lived the great moment of his life.



His son Karthikeya shared this great news and dropped a few pics from the event treating the fans of this eminent filmmaker… Take a look!

He tagged his father as the 'Best Director' and showcased how happy his parents are after receiving the prestigious award. They looked classy in traditional outfits and made the Tollywood people go proud of their achievements. Rajamouli also impressed the audience with his 'Thank You' speech. Speaking about the pre-interval sequence, he said, "It was pure joy of awe, like what in the hell we just witnessed. That is what I want my audiences to feel".

He also added, that 'cinema is a temple' and said, "With RRR, I saw the same kind of reception in the West. They were reacting the same way that Indians did."

Well, he also received a standing ovation from the audience immediately after his name is announced.

Many Tollywood celebs like Nithiin, Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna and others congratulated the ace director for his big win! Even the makers shared the same pics on their Twitter page and congratulated their captain… "Congratulations @ssrajamouli @nyfcc You made us proud. Salute Captain".





Check out the complete list of winners of at 'New York Film Critics Circle' 2022:

• Best First Film: "Aftersun"

• Best Animated Feature: "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On"

• Best Non-Fiction Feature: "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

• Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

• Best Supporting Actress: Keke Palmer, "Nope"

• Best Cinematography: "Top Gun: Maverick," Claudio Miranda

• Best International Film: "EO," Jerzy Skolimowski

• Best Screenplay: "The Banshees of Inisherin," Martin McDonagh

• Best Actor: Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin" and "After Yang"

• Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, "TÁR"

• Best Director: S.S. Rajamouli, "RRR"

• Best Film: "TÁR"

RRR movie is directed by SS Rajamouli and has Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Junior NTR as Komaram Bheem. Even Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Kanakala, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson also impressed the audience with their ace screen presence. This movie is produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by the ace producer DVV Danayya!

Well, the RRR team will now fly to Los Angeles to attend the Golden Globes 2023 award ceremony. The movie has been nominated in the 'Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language' category and 'Best Original Song – Motion Picture category' for the "Naatu Naatu…" song.

Along with Rajamouli, Karthikeya, Rama Rajamouli and even Ram Charan his wife Upasana are also travelling to Los Angeles to witness the great moments of the RRR team at the prestigious award ceremony. The event will take place on 11th January, 2023.