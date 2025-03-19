  • Menu
‘SSMB29’ wraps up Koraput schedule; Rajamouli expresses gratitude
The much-anticipated globe-trotting jungle adventure SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has successfully completed its second schedule in the scenic locales of Koraput, Odisha. Directed by the visionary SS Rajamouli, this schedule featured intense action sequences with Mahesh, Priyanka, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Following the wrap-up on Tuesday, pictures of Rajamouli interacting with enthusiastic local fans have gone viral. Many fans gathered on set to catch a glimpse of the director and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Rajamouli expressed his gratitude to the people and authorities of Koraput for their hospitality and even hinted at returning for more action-packed sequences.

Produced by veteran filmmaker KL Narayana under the Durga Arts banner, SSMB29 is shaping up to be a ₹1,000 crore cinematic spectacle. A leading Hollywood studio is reportedly in talks to distribute the film internationally, further amplifying its global appeal. Adding to the grandeur, Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani is crafting the film’s music. With the Koraput schedule wrapped up, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on this high-budget adventure

