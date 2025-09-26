Stars Shine Bright at Kalyan Navratri: Karisma, Tabu, Malaika and Nagarjuna Join the Festivities

This Navratri, the spotlight wasn’t just on garba, it was on glamorous ethnic style. Celebrities including Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, Malavika Mohanan, Genelia D’Souza, and Malaika Arora lit up the celebrations hosted by Kalyan Jewellers in Thrissur, Kerala. Each dazzled in exquisite sarees, lehengas, and ornate jewellery, making the event a fashion highlight of the festive season.

Veteran actor Nagarjuna also graced the occasion. He appeared in an elegant black embroidered kurta, accompanied by his wife Amala, and joined in the festivities alongside the Bollywood crowd.

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor embraced the Navratri spirit in a sunny yellow silk saree paired with a matching cropped blouse, gold choker, jhumkis, embroidered potli, and sleek bun adorned with gajra.

Malaika Arora, on the other hand, opted for a striking red floor-length anarkali paired with a gold-embroidered jacket and dupatta, accessorized with diamonds and minimalist glam.

Tabu too stunned in an ivory saree featuring bold embroidered borders, plunging neckline, and gold jewellery, completing the look with subtle, elegant styling.

Besides these celebrities, the night even witnessed Akshay Kumar, Genelia D'Souza, Malvika Mohanan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Sreeleela and Saiyami Kher soak in the true festive spirit.