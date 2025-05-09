Stebin Ben’s ‘Sajna’ is a soulful ode to pure love

Popular singer Stebin Ben has once again struck a chord with listeners through his newly released romantic single “Sajna”, unveiled under the T-Series label. The soulful track, which marks his on-screen debut alongside actress Anjini Dhawan, is a stirring portrayal of unconditional love, longing, and heartfelt emotions.

Taking to Instagram, Stebin shared the release with fans, calling it a track that “holds a very special place in my heart.”

The song features Anjini Dhawan in a dreamlike visual narrative, adding charm and warmth to the emotionally driven video. Directed by Arif Khan, the music video gracefully transitions from a whimsical love story into a tender, heartfelt reality.

Speaking about the making of the single, Stebin said, “Sajna came together so beautifully—it truly felt like magic unfolding. From the very beginning, it was all about capturing love in its purest form.

Anjini brought effortless charm and warmth to the video—she made every frame feel alive. I’m so grateful to T-Series and Bhushan sir for trusting my vision and supporting it at every step.”

The song boasts poignant lyrics penned by Kunaal Vermaa and is composed by Akashdeep Sengupta, with Stebin's emotive vocals elevating the mood of the piece.

“Sajna” is now streaming across all platforms and available on the T-Series YouTube channel.

Stebin Ben, known for hit tracks like “Sahiba,” “Thoda Thoda Pyaar,” and “Rula Ke Gaya Ishq,” has made a name for himself in the Indian music industry with his rich, expressive voice.

He has previously collaborated with major Bollywood stars and renowned music personalities including Shreya Ghoshal, Sachin-Jigar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Meet Bros. Recently, he also performed at Anant Ambani’s high-profile pre-wedding and sangeet celebrations, adding another milestone to his growing career.