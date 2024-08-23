‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection: Shraddha Kapoor’s Horror Comedy Hits Rs 300 Crore in 8 Days

Horror comedies have been gaining significant traction in recent years, and ‘Stree 2’ is the latest example to the genre's popularity. Regardless of the language or industry, horror comedy films have consistently performed well at the box office. ‘Stree 2,’ starring Rajkumar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, has set a new benchmark by crossing the Rs 300 crore mark within just eight days of its release.

The combination of horror and comedy has become a formidable force in Indian cinema, particularly when it comes to sequels. ‘Stree 2’ continues this trend, surpassing expectations with its stellar box office performance. According to trade sources, the movie has garnered an impressive Rs 290.85 crore in India alone within the first eight days. On a global scale, the film has already crossed the Rs 400 crore mark.

‘Stree 2’ hit theaters on August 15, perfectly timed with Independence Day celebrations. The film had a strong start, earning Rs 8.5 crore through paid premieres. The momentum continued on its opening day, with the movie raking in Rs 51.8 crore. Over the next few days, the film's collections remained robust: Rs 31.4 crore on Friday, Rs 43.85 crore on Saturday, and a whopping Rs 55.9 crore on Sunday.

After a successful opening weekend, ‘Stree 2’ maintained its momentum on the following Monday, pulling in Rs 38.1 crore. The film's earnings for the rest of the week were equally impressive, with Rs 25.8 crore on Tuesday, Rs 19 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 16 crore on Thursday. This brought the total collection in India to Rs 290.85 crore in just eight days.

‘Stree 2’ is a sequel to the 2018 hit ‘Stree,’ and it has managed to outdo its predecessor both in terms of box office collections and audience reception. The sequel introduces a new villain, Sarkata, played by Sunil Kumar, who stands an imposing 7 feet 6 inches tall. The addition of this new character, along with the return of the original cast, has resonated well with audiences.

Audiences have been particularly appreciative of the balance between horror and comedy in ‘Stree 2.’ The performances of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao have been widely praised, contributing to the film's ongoing success. Given the film's current trajectory, it is expected to surpass the Rs 300 crore mark in India by its ninth day.

With no major competition at the box office, ‘Stree 2’ is poised to continue its strong performance into its second weekend. Competing releases like ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and ‘Veda’ have failed to capture the audience's interest, further solidifying ‘Stree 2’ as the dominant force at the box office.