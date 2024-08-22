Stree 2: Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Earns Rs 270 Crores in Just Six Days

‘Stree 2,’ the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster short film ‘Stree,’ has taken the box office by storm. Released less than six days ago, this film has already shattered records and is making waves across the country. Following the phenomenal success of its predecessor, ‘Stree 2’ is poised to surpass expectations and rewrite box office history.

The impact of ‘Stree 2’ has been nothing short of extraordinary. On its opening day, the film earned a staggering Rs 65 crores, breaking the previous record held by Shah Rukh Khan.

The trend has continued consistently over the past six days. Despite adverse weather conditions, theaters have remained packed, with ’Stree 2’ achieving house-full status from day one. Remarkably, the film collected Rs 30 crores on the sixth day alone, highlighting its enduring appeal and strong audience engagement.

In recent times, even the biggest Bollywood stars have not achieved such impressive day-one collections. ‘Stree 2’ has outperformed expectations, with its six-day total collection reaching an incredible Rs 270 crores. This phenomenal figure not only reflects the film's success but also places it among the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time.

‘Stree 2’ continues the thrilling narrative set in the eerie city of Chanderi, where a headless evil force is known for kidnapping women. The film follows the hero and his friends as they embark on a perilous journey to capture this malevolent entity. The story delves into their struggles, the dangers they face, and their ultimate quest to rid the city of this sinister presence.