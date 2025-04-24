Live
Strong Condemnation of Pahalgam Terror Attack
The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, on behalf of the Telugu Film Industry, strongly condemns the horrific terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025. The attack claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists, including two foreigners, a Navy officer, and an Intelligence Bureau officer, among others. We view this barbaric act as a grave assault on humanity.
The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and all its members extend heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery for the injured. Terrorism, in any form, is a scourge on society, and we call for united efforts to eradicate it completely.
The Telugu Film Industry, through films such as ‘Maharshi’, ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’, and ‘Baahubali’, has always been committed to promoting peace, harmony, and humanitarian values. The perpetrators of this attack must be brought to justice, and we urge the authorities to take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.