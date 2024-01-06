Subhash Ghai receives honourable invite for Shri Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya

The veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who is also known for propagating nationalism through his movies like 'Pardes,' 'Karma,' has now made it to the illustrious guest list of the grand opening ceremony of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on 21st January 2024.

Interestingly, Subhah Ghai has also recently recreated his iconic song 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon' in Sanskrit which won hearts.

This momentous event will see the presence of several esteemed personalities from the Hindi cinema industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Kher, Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Akshay Kumar, and many more luminaries.

Expressing his profound joy and gratitude, Subhash Ghai shared a heartfelt quote, saying, Being part of this historic inauguration fills my heart with immense happiness. The construction of the Shri Ram Mandir is not just a cultural landmark but a testament to the rich heritage and spirituality that our nation embraces.

The moment marks a historic celebration in the country and only eminent personalities have been invited to witness the divinity.