Sudheer Babu's Next Is Titled As 'Hunt'

Tollywood's ace actor Sudheer Babu is all set to entertain his fans and the movie buffs with a couple of interesting movies. Already he has a few most-awaited movies in his kitty and yesterday he shared the announcement poster of his 16th movie. Off late, he also unveiled the title of his next and shared the motion poster on his special media page and treated all his fans…

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "You think the HUNT is done FOR ME? Little did you know that the HUNT is done BY ME !! https://youtu.be/SoAE9ItaMXc #Sudheer16 is titled #HUNT #HuntTheMovie @bharathhere @actorsrikanth @Imaheshh @GhibranOfficial #Anandaprasad @BhavyaCreations @anneravi @vincentcinema".

The animated poster showcased Sudheer Babu's face surrounded with guns, Eiffel towers and handcuffs. The movie is also titled as 'Hunt' and it grabbed the attention of the netizens too!

Speaking about the movie, producer V Anand said, "Sudheer Babu will be seen in a powerful cop role in this film. Besides him, Srikanth & 'Premisthe' Bharath will also be seen as cops & close friends. It's a stylish action thriller completely different from Sudheer Babu's earlier projects. Action sequences will seem quite natural and enthralling. It's a hunt for a mysterious criminal. The shoot has been wrapped up and post-production works are under progress. We'll announce the remaining updates soon. As soon as he heard the story, Bharath immediately agreed to work on this project. Srikanth's character is also good."

This movie also has an interesting cast as Bharath and senior actor Srikanth are part of it. Mime Gopi, Kabir Duhan Singh, Mounika Reddy, Goparaju Ramana, Manjula, Chitra Shukla, Supoorna Malkar, Sanjay Swaroop, Ravi Varma, 'Gemini' Suresh, Abhijit Poondla, Kotesh Mannava, and Satya Krishnan are also part of the movie. Mahesh Surapaneni will be directing the movie and it will be produced by V Ananda Prasad under the banner of Bhavya Creations banner. Sudheer Babu is all set to essay a cop role in this action entertainer. Even the caption of the movie 'Guns Don't Lie' is also raising expectations on the movie.

Well, he also recently announced that the biopic of ace badminton coach is not shelved and the movie will go on to the sets soon. Coming to Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali movie, being an Indraganti Mohan Krishna's film, it has Krithi Shetty as the lead actress. It is the third collaboration of the lead actor and the director after Sammohanam and V movies. Thus, there are a lot of expectations on it and Krithi is essaying the role of Dr. Alekhya in this romantic comedy entertainer. Vennala Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna and Avasarala Srinivas are also part of this movie.