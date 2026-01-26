‘Sumathi Sathakam’ drops romantic track “Sumathi Sumathi”

The second song ‘Sumathi Sumathi’ from the upcoming film 'Sumathi Sathakam', slated for release through Mythri Movies Distributors, has been officially launched.

Produced by Sai Sudhakar Kommalapati under the Vision Movie Makers banner, 'Sumathi Sathakam' is written and directed by MM Naidu. The film features Amardeep Chowdary and Saylimchaudhri in the lead roles, supported by an ensemble cast including Tasty Teja, Mahesh Vitta, JDV Prasad, Akella Gopi Krishna, Kiran Vijay, Mirchi Kiran, Nellore Neeraj, Malakpet Shailaja, and others in key roles.

The technical crew includes S. Halesh as the cinematographer and Nahid Mohammed as the editor. Earlier, the film’s first look and teaser received a positive response from audiences, raising expectations around the project.

As the film gears up for its theatrical release on February 6, the makers have unveiled the romantic number ‘Sumathi Sumathi’. Penned by Krishna Madineni, the song is sung by Gold Devaraj, with music composed by Subhash Anand, who adds a melodious and youthful charm to the track.

With lyrics like “Na Kutti Kutti Sumathi, Na Chitti Chitti Sumathi…”, the song beautifully captures the emotions of a young man singing about the girl he loves. The visuals highlight Amardeep expressing his love through simple yet refreshing dance moves, making the song instantly relatable. The makers are confident that the song will resonate strongly with youth audiences and emerge as a chartbuster.

The previously released song ‘Ekkade Ekkade’ from the film also garnered a warm response, further strengthening the buzz around 'Sumathi Sathakam'.