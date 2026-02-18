‘Summer Holidays’ set for May release

Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainments’ next film, 'Summer Holidays', starring Rohan Roy and Arun, is gearing up for a grand release on May 1, 2026.

Successful producer Dheeraj Mogilineni, known for backing content-rich films like 'Ambajipeta Marriage Band' and 'The Girlfriend', recently scored a blockbuster success with 'Couple Friendly', a delightful entertainer. Under the banner of Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainments, the producer is now ready to surprise audiences with his next project.

The film is centered around a children-oriented theme. The title and exciting details were unveiled today. Titled 'Summer Holidays', the film features Master Rohan Roy, known for the '90’s – A Middle Class Biopic' series, 'Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi', and several other successful projects. The film also features child artist Arun, recognized for his brilliant performance in '35 – Chinna Katha Kaadu'.

Debutant director Srikar is helming this interesting entertainer. The music is composed by Sinjith Yerramilli, known for 'Little Hearts', while cinematography is handled by DOP Sai Prakash, who is known for his exceptional work in 'Tillu' and 'Tillu Square'.

This nostalgic entertainer is gearing up for a grand release on May 1, 2026. 'Summer Holidays' brings together a passionate team that promises to tell a beautiful and heartwarming story. Impressed by the content, Dheeraj Mogilineni is bankrolling the film with great confidence.