Sundeep Kishan shares a photo with Thalapathy Vijay prior to the release of "Michael" and expresses gratitude for being an inspiration.

The upcoming film "Michael" is generating a lot of buzz and anticipation among cinephiles. The film stars Sundeep Kishan as the lead and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is currently one of the most sought-after filmmakers in Kollywood. This is not the first time Sundeep and Lokesh are working together, as Sundeep was one of the leads in Lokesh's debut movie "Maanagaram". The presence of popular actors Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Menon in crucial characters, along with newcomer Divyansha Kaushik in the lead, make "Michael" a highly anticipated film.

In the lead up to the release of the film, Sundeep took to social media to share a picture with Vijay Thalapathy, expressing his gratitude for the latter's support and inspiration. Fans of Vijay have also shown their support for the film and are eager to see it. The film will be releasing in both Tamil and Telugu under the same title.

Recently, during the promotion of "Michael", Lokesh announced his plans to reveal an update on his next project with Vijay, tentatively titled "Thalapathy 67". The announcement has created a stir on social media and fans are eagerly waiting for updates on the project. Lokesh returned to Twitter after a long hiatus to address the excitement around the film.



The trailer of "Michael" was recently released and received positive feedback from movie buffs. They are curious to see if the film will have Lokesh's signature "Midas touch". The combination of a talented cast, an experienced director, and a thrilling gangster drama storyline has made "Michael" a film that movie lovers are eagerly looking forward to.

