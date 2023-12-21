Sundeep Kishan’s ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’locks release date

The highly anticipated fantasy adventure "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona," featuring Sundeep Kishan and directed by VI Anand, is scheduled to release on February 9th, 2024. Produced by Razesh Danda under the Hasya Movies banner, the film is presented by Anil Sunkara for AK Entertainments, with Balaji Gutta serving as the co-producer.

In the recently released release date poster, Sundeep Kishan is seen in an action sequence, holding a magic wand. The film, known for its supernatural elements, is expected to bring a unique and captivating storyline to the audience. The teaser and the first two songs, "Nijame Ne Chebuthunna" and "HummaHumma," have already created a buzz and garnered attention.

"Ooru Peru Bhairavakona" is currently in the final stages of shooting, with the team intensifying its promotional campaign leading up to the release. The film stars Varsha Bollamma and Kavya Thapar as the heroines, with Raj Thota handling cinematography, Chota K Prasad as the editor, and A Ramanjaneyulu serving as the art director. Dialogues for the movie are provided by Bhanu Bhogavarapu and Nandu Savirigana.







