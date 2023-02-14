Sunny Deol And Ameesha Patel Unveil A New Poster Of 'Gadar 2' On The Occasion Of The Valentine's Day

Gadar… This movie is a classic in Bollywood! It stole the hearts of the Hindi audience with the intense plot of the India-Pakistan rivalry along with holding a heart-touching love tale of Tara Singh and Sakina. Lead actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's amazing screen presence and their emotional tale made the movie turn into a blockbuster. Now after 20 long years, they are all set to come up with the sequel of this action cum love tale. Already the release date is locked and the movie will hit the theatres as an Independence Day special. Today being Valentine's Day, the makers shared a new poster and treated the fans of Sunny and Ameesha Patel…

Even they shared the special Valentine's Day poster on Instagram pages… Take a look!

Along with sharing the Valentine's Day poster, Sunny also wrote, "Are you ready to witness this epic love story of Tara Singh and Sakina once again? #Gadar2 releasing on 11th August 2023".

Tara Singh and Sakina looked lovely in this poster sporting in their classy and traditional avatars. The movie will be released on 11th August, 2023 as an Independence Day treat…

Well, along with Sunny and Ameesha, even Utkarsh Sharma holds an important role and he will be essaying the character of Tara and Sakina's grown-up son 'Jeete'. This movie is directed by Anil Sharma and is produced by Anil Sharma in collaboration with the Zee Studios banner.

As Gadar: Ek Prem Katha remained an iconic movie, there are many expectations on this sequel too! It will be released on 11th August, 2023 ahead of Independence Day!