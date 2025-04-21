Sunny Deol’s 'Jatt' Crosses ₹102 Crore Worldwide, Sequel Announced

Bollywood hero Sunny Deol is enjoying box office success with his latest film ‘Jatt’, directed by Tollywood filmmaker Gopichand Malineni. The movie, a mass commercial entertainer, has impressed audiences across India.

Released on April 10, the film has now grossed ₹102.13 crore worldwide, according to the makers. They celebrated the milestone with the caption:

"Telugu mass feast continues on Hindi soil."

In India, ‘Jatt’ has earned ₹75.42 crore in just 12 days. During its second weekend:

On Saturday (Day 11), it made ₹5 crore net.

On Sunday (Day 12), it collected ₹1.02 crore net.

This makes Jatt the third highest-grossing film of Sunny Deol’s career, after the blockbuster success of Gadar and Gadar 2.

However, the release of ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ on April 18 has started to impact Jatt’s collections.

Film Details

Director: Gopichand Malineni

Producers: Mythri Movie Makers & People Media Factory

Cast: Sunny Deol, Regina Cassandra, Sayami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh

The success of Jatt has brought major recognition to director Gopichand Malineni in Bollywood, attracting attention from other mass film producers. Following the success, the makers have also announced that a sequel to Jatt is in the works.











